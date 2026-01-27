Left Menu

BAFTA Film Awards 2023: Comedy and Thriller Lead the Nominations

The action-packed dark comedy 'One Battle After Another' leads the BAFTA Film Awards nominations with 14 nods, followed closely by the vampire thriller 'Sinners' with 13 nominations. These films are vying for Britain's top movie honors, showcasing a mix of humor and suspense.

The illustrious BAFTA Film Awards have announced their nominations for this year, with the dark comedy 'One Battle After Another' at the forefront, securing 14 nominations.

Close behind is the chilling vampire thriller 'Sinners,' which garnered 13 nominations, reaffirming its strong place in the competition.

These acknowledgments highlight the diverse range of films contending for the coveted honors in British cinema.

