BAFTA Film Awards 2023: Comedy and Thriller Lead the Nominations

The illustrious BAFTA Film Awards have announced their nominations for this year, with the dark comedy 'One Battle After Another' at the forefront, securing 14 nominations.

Close behind is the chilling vampire thriller 'Sinners,' which garnered 13 nominations, reaffirming its strong place in the competition.

These acknowledgments highlight the diverse range of films contending for the coveted honors in British cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)