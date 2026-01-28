India Watch Weekend 2026: A Global Horological Hub

Mumbai played host to a landmark event in the watchmaking world as India Watch Weekend 2026 attracted international brands and collectors. Held at the Four Seasons Mumbai, the event marked a significant expansion, bringing together heritage maisons and independent watchmakers.

This year, the event featured 18 prestigious brands and over 25 curated experiences dedicated to fine watchmaking. With attendees from across the globe, the event underscored India's growing influence in the watch industry, showcasing a balance of heritage and innovation.

Key highlights included expert panel discussions, hands-on demonstrations, and unique experiences like sake tasting. The event reinforced India as an influential participant in the global horological conversation, fostering growth, education, and collaboration within the community.

