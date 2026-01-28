India's Trade Triumph: A New Era with the EU

In a landmark development, India has emerged triumphant in a crucial trade deal with the European Union, as highlighted by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The agreement, described as the 'mother of all deals,' promises to grant India broader market access in Europe.

The deal includes provisions for increased mobility of Indian workers to the EU, aligning with President Ursula von der Leyen's vision of enhanced globalization. This comes at a time when the US is focusing on domestic production challenges, encouraging other nations to explore alternative trade partners.

The pact is expected to significantly boost sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, and more, while simultaneously reducing tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the EU. This robust agreement is set to create a vast market, shaping future global trade landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)