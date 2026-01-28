RIA Advisory: Celebrating Four Consecutive Years of Workplace Excellence

RIA Advisory has once again been distinguished as a Great Place to Work®, marking its fourth consecutive year receiving this esteemed certification. The accolade highlights the company's dedication to fostering a trustworthy, people-centric environment.

This certification is highly esteemed in the industry, reflecting through a comprehensive, employee-centric evaluation touching upon trust, fairness, respect, and pride within the workplace. RIA Advisory's consistent recognition underscores its ongoing efforts in maintaining a culture where employees feel appreciated and empowered.

Founder and CEO Saket Pabby emphasized the instrumental role employees play in the company, stating, "Our people are the business," while CHRO Rama Thirumalaiswamy and Country Head – India Sameer Deo echoed the sentiments, underscoring the firm's emphasis on trust and growth. Established in 2016, RIA Advisory serves multiple sectors with over 1,000 professionals worldwide, specializing in revenue management and billing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)