Left Menu

Essar Green Mobility: Pioneering India's Clean Freight Revolution

Essar Green Mobility aims to deploy 30,000 LNG and electric trucks with 100 fueling hubs, significantly reducing CO2 emissions in India's logistics sector. The plan integrates vehicle production, fleet operations, and fuel infrastructure, addressing barriers like high costs and limited infrastructure to boost clean freight technology adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:51 IST
Essar Green Mobility: Pioneering India's Clean Freight Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Essar Green Mobility is set to revolutionize India's freight industry by deploying 30,000 LNG and electric trucks, backed by 100 fueling and charging hubs. This initiative is part of India's largest clean freight effort, aiming to cut one million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The project is designed to address the operational and economic challenges of transitioning away from diesel, said B C Tripathi, Operating Partner - Energy, Essar Group. By integrating vehicle manufacturing, fleet operations, and fueling infrastructure, Essar aims to create a comprehensive clean freight ecosystem that overcomes high upfront costs and infrastructure limitations.

This extensive plan includes collaboration with Blue Energy Motors, GreenLine Mobility Solutions, and Ultra Gas & Energy, ensuring consistent vehicle supply, fuel access, and operational efficiencies. With significant investment, Essar's strategy aligns with government efforts to reduce emissions while promoting economic growth and sustainability in the logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026