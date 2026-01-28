Essar Green Mobility: Pioneering India's Clean Freight Revolution

Essar Green Mobility is set to revolutionize India's freight industry by deploying 30,000 LNG and electric trucks, backed by 100 fueling and charging hubs. This initiative is part of India's largest clean freight effort, aiming to cut one million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The project is designed to address the operational and economic challenges of transitioning away from diesel, said B C Tripathi, Operating Partner - Energy, Essar Group. By integrating vehicle manufacturing, fleet operations, and fueling infrastructure, Essar aims to create a comprehensive clean freight ecosystem that overcomes high upfront costs and infrastructure limitations.

This extensive plan includes collaboration with Blue Energy Motors, GreenLine Mobility Solutions, and Ultra Gas & Energy, ensuring consistent vehicle supply, fuel access, and operational efficiencies. With significant investment, Essar's strategy aligns with government efforts to reduce emissions while promoting economic growth and sustainability in the logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)