'Ajit dada' made big contributions in development of Maharashtra and India, especially in uplifting rural lives: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
'Ajit dada' made big contributions in development of Maharashtra and India, especially in uplifting rural lives: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pema Khandu Emphasizes Grassroots Empowerment in Arunachal
Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people, had strong grassroots level connect: PM Modi.
Assam's Pride: Celebrating Padma Awardees' Contributions
Aamir Khan Backs Grassroots Golf at TGF's Fundraiser
NHRC Urges Special Rapporteurs and Monitors to Drive Accountability and Grassroots Impact