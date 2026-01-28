Tragic Loss: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Speaker S Toiho Yeptho have expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash.

The 66-year-old politician and four other individuals were on board an aircraft that went down near Baramati, Pune district, on Wednesday morning.

Calling the incident 'tragic and unforeseen,' Rio emphasized the widespread grief felt across Maharashtra and the nation. Recognized as a seasoned leader, Pawar's long-standing contributions to governance and public service earned him widespread respect.

Deputy Speaker Yeptho also paid tribute to Pawar, acknowledging his distinguished political career and the warmth and inspiration he provided to many. He expressed solidarity with Pawar's family and supporters in their time of loss.

