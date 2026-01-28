Left Menu

Swift Skies: India's Journey Towards Single Aisle Aircraft Dominance

A Boeing executive highlights the rising challenges in maintaining operational expenses for regional jets in India, emphasizing the need for single aisle aircraft economics. As regional jets gain attention for Tier 2 and 3 city connectivity, a collaboration aims to establish a manufacturing facility in India.

Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A senior Boeing executive addressed the increasing operational expense challenges for regional jets in India on Wednesday, stressing the need for single aisle aircraft economics in the nation.

The executive underlined the agility of single aisle or narrow body planes as a cost-efficient solution for the country's growing aviation demands.

With emphasis on expanding air connectivity, especially to Tier 2 and 3 cities, regional jets are gaining traction. In a significant development, Adani Group and Embraer announced plans to set up a manufacturing facility for such jets in India, further augmenting the focus on this sector.

At a media briefing on Boeing's latest commercial market outlook, Ashwin Naidu, Managing Director of Commercial Marketing for Eurasia and Indian Subcontinent, discussed CASM or CASK in response to questions about regional jets.

Naidu emphasized that CASK presents a challenge not only for larger aircraft but intensifies for regional jets.

He also noted that Indian airports are already congested and suggested operating higher capacity aircraft.

He added that while regional jets may initially appear viable, market dynamics rapidly outgrow them, necessitating single aisle solutions for sustained growth.

According to Boeing's commercial market outlook for India and South Asia, airlines are expected to require nearly 3,300 new planes from 2025 to 2044, with a nominal demand for regional jets but substantial for single aisle and wide body aircraft.

