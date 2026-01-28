Left Menu

Tragic Crash of Deputy CM's Aircraft in Baramati Stuns Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in an aircraft crash near Baramati. Witnesses described instability before the explosion. The flight departed Mumbai, disappearing from radar shortly before the crash. Rescue teams were promptly on the scene, as the tragic event shocked onlookers.

  • Country:
  • India

The aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed near Baramati, with witnesses reporting instability before the explosion that killed five people, including Pawar.

The plane took off from Mumbai at 8:10 am, losing radar contact shortly before the crash at around 8:50 am, followed by consecutive blasts.

Rescue operations commenced immediately after the crash; the bodies were quickly identified and transported to the hospital as the tragic event sent shockwaves through the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

