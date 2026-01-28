India's Youth: Poised for Global Impact Through Historic FTAs

During a speech at the National Cadet Corps PM Rally in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative potential of recent free trade agreements for Indian youth. He noted that the new FTA with the European Union, alongside others with nations like Australia and the UAE, will unlock vast opportunities for young Indians.

Modi stressed that the world views India's youth with trust, attributing this to their skills and cultural values. He referenced his previous statements from the Red Fort, underscoring the current era as a period of significant opportunity for India's younger generation.

The FTA with the EU, described as a revolutionary deal, is set to create a substantial market covering two billion people. It will reduce tariffs on a vast majority of exports between India and the EU. The agreement also includes critical pacts on security and mobility, expanding prospects for Indian talent in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)