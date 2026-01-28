Left Menu

Giga Computing and Syrma SGS Launch India's First Locally Manufactured Server

Giga Computing, in collaboration with Syrma SGS Technology Limited, unveiled India's first domestically manufactured server in Chennai. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in their partnership, underscoring India's emerging status in the global IT manufacturing landscape as driven by the Make in India initiative.

28-01-2026
Giga Computing Launches Server Manufacturing in India with Syrma SGS Technology Limited. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's IT sector, Giga Computing, in collaboration with Syrma SGS Technology Limited, has unveiled its first server manufactured domestically. The launch, held in Chennai, signifies a pivotal milestone, transitioning from a strategic partnership to tangible product realization and execution on Indian soil.

This move is part of a larger initiative under the Government of India's Make in India program, aiming to elevate India's role in global IT hardware manufacturing. The server is being manufactured at Syrma SGS's Chennai facility, where printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) for platforms like MS73-HB0 and MZ33-AR1 is already underway, marking the beginning of a structured roadmap to enhance manufacturing capabilities.

The launch underscores Syrma SGS's extensive experience in IT hardware production, bolstered by decades of expertise in creating motherboards, memory modules, and complex electronic systems. As Giga Computing forges ahead with its localization strategy, Andy Neo, Sales Director at Giga Computing, emphasizes the synergy between the two firms in delivering high-quality, Indian-made servers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

