Himachal Pradesh Hit by Heavy Snowfall: Road Closures and Power Outages

Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to road closures and widespread power outages. Lahaul and Spiti district is the worst affected, with significant infrastructure damage and the forecast predicting continued snowfall. District authorities advise caution and minimize travel due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The snow-covered state of Himachal Pradesh finds itself grappling with massive disruptions as heavy snowfall closes 565 roads, including two major national highways, and causes nearly 4,800 power outages.

Lahaul and Spiti, a tribal district, bears the brunt, with the key routes of NH-03 and NH-505 blocked, while the Meteorological Department warns of continued snowfall over the next two days.

Authorities have rolled out snow-clearing operations, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and be prepared for possible further weather-related challenges, including dense fog and cold waves in several districts.

