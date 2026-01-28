Whisky Wars: India and EU Negotiate Maturation Period in Trade Pact

In a significant move, India and the European Union have agreed to address the 'maturation' period for whisky within the framework of their new free trade agreement. This discussion, outlined by a commerce ministry official on Wednesday, is crucial to the interests of domestic whisky producers.

According to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), Indian whisky ages several times faster in the tropical climate than in the EU. These conditions push for a reevaluation of the EU's requirement for a minimum three-year maturation period, arguing for acceptance of Indian whisky recipes akin to the EU's recognition of European varieties.

The free trade agreement promises reduced import duties on wines, facilitating European wine entry while offering phased duty reductions on Indian wine to ensure protection for local producers. This adjustment aims to enhance competitiveness and growth for the domestic sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)