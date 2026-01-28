EU-US Trade Deal on the Horizon: A Step Closer to Economic Unity
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the path to ratifying a trade deal between the EU and the US is clear if Washington honors its commitments. Recent developments, including Trump's withdrawal of tariff threats, have set the stage for the deal's implementation. Final agreements on aluminum and steel are still pending.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has declared the groundwork for ratifying a trade agreement between the European Union and the United States is in place, provided that Washington honors its commitments. This announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to retract new tariff threats on EU imports and reach an arrangement with NATO regarding Greenland.
The potential 2025 trade deal's implementation hinges on the U.S. standing firm on its commitments, as highlighted by Merz during a press conference alongside his Romanian counterpart. However, lingering issues remain, notably the need for final agreements on aluminum and steel.
Merz emphasized that the United States should be motivated to prevent any backtracking of the agreements through erratic announcements suggesting changes in plan. He firmly stated that any deterioration of the agreement would be unacceptable. Additionally, Merz expressed eagerness for the EU to expedite ratifying a trade deal recently struck with India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
