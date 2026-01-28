EU-US Trade Deal on the Horizon: A Step Closer to Economic Unity

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has declared the groundwork for ratifying a trade agreement between the European Union and the United States is in place, provided that Washington honors its commitments. This announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to retract new tariff threats on EU imports and reach an arrangement with NATO regarding Greenland.

The potential 2025 trade deal's implementation hinges on the U.S. standing firm on its commitments, as highlighted by Merz during a press conference alongside his Romanian counterpart. However, lingering issues remain, notably the need for final agreements on aluminum and steel.

Merz emphasized that the United States should be motivated to prevent any backtracking of the agreements through erratic announcements suggesting changes in plan. He firmly stated that any deterioration of the agreement would be unacceptable. Additionally, Merz expressed eagerness for the EU to expedite ratifying a trade deal recently struck with India.

