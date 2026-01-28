Left Menu

High Court Demands Swift Action in Kumbh Mela Compensation Case

The Allahabad High Court has directed swift finalization of a compensation claim for the husband of a Kumbh Mela stampede victim, rejecting further delays. The court mandates the Mela Authority and state's commission to resolve the claim within 30 days, amidst concerns over previous governmental delays in relief distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:53 IST
High Court Demands Swift Action in Kumbh Mela Compensation Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has intervened to expedite the compensation process for a Kumbh Mela stampede victim's family, ordering the Mela Authority and state inquiry commission to resolve the claim within 30 days.

A division bench, led by Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi, addressed the delay in disbursal, citing grave concern over the state's previous inaction. The stampede, occurring on January 29, 2025, resulted in at least 30 fatalities.

The court criticized the state's extended timeline, emphasizing the need for prompt compensation. Additional Advocate General Anoop Trivedi must submit a compliance affidavit by February 18, 2026, highlighting the judges' seriousness in addressing the matter and ensuring accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

