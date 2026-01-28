Left Menu

India Shields Key Sectors in EU Trade Pact

India has secured its sensitive sectors, including dairy, rice, and poultry, from EU trade concessions in a recently concluded free trade agreement. The pact, emphasizing the protection of small farmers, offers India preferential market access to EU's agri goods and reduced duties on marine products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:20 IST
India Shields Key Sectors in EU Trade Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, India has ensured that sensitive sectors such as dairy, rice, and wheat remain protected under the new bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union. By refusing to grant import duty concessions to the EU, India aims to safeguard the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers.

The Commerce Ministry confirmed that other vulnerable sectors, including beef, poultry, and seafood, have also been shielded from any duty benefits. This approach aligns with India's history of not providing duty benefits in the dairy sector in previous FTAs.

While India and the EU have reached a consensus on the FTA, the agreement is expected to be signed and implemented within the year. Notably, the EU has excluded sectors such as meat and dairy from concessions, yet India gains preferential access to 87% of the EU's tariff lines for agri goods, fostering growth in exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026