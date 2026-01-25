Winter Storm Disrupts Air Travel Across the U.S.

A massive winter storm created a chaotic travel scenario on Sunday, prompting airlines to warn of widespread cancellations and delays at key transit hubs across the United States.

The storm, a potent mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, threatened the travel plans of nearly 180 million people, spanning from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England. Forecasters predicted significant snowfall in the Northeast, with up to two feet burying cities such as Washington, New York, and Boston.

FlightAware reported that over 13,500 flights were cancelled in the U.S. by Saturday, while Sunday saw about 9,600 flights grounded, marking a new record in the post-pandemic era. Major airports, including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, faced nearly complete flight cancellations, affecting numerous travelers.

