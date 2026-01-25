Winter Storm Cripples US Air Travel with Mass Cancellations

A massive winter storm engulfed the United States on Sunday, marking a brutal start to the day for travelers across the country. Airlines have issued warnings about widespread cancellations and delays, particularly affecting some of the nation's busiest airports.

The National Weather Service reported that the storm threatened nearly 180 million individuals—more than half of the U.S. population—as it carved a path from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England on Saturday night. After impacting the South, forecasters predicted significant snowfall between one to two feet in northeastern parts, spanning Washington, New York, and Boston.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware noted over 14,100 flights have been canceled across the U.S. since Saturday, with more than 10,000 cancellations slated for Sunday alone. Major airport hubs, such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and New York's JFK and LaGuardia, have been hit hard. Notably, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport cautioned travelers that nearly all departing flights—420 in total—have been canceled. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and other major carriers reported thousands of flight cancellations, causing massive disruptions to air travel plans nationwide.