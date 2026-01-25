Left Menu

Winter Storm Cripples US Air Travel with Mass Cancellations

A massive winter storm threatens over half the US population with snow, sleet, and freezing rain, severely impacting air travel. Major airlines and airports face significant flight cancellations and delays, with over 14,100 flights canceled since Saturday. Major hubs like Dallas-Fort Worth and JFK are significantly affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:53 IST
Winter Storm Cripples US Air Travel with Mass Cancellations

A massive winter storm engulfed the United States on Sunday, marking a brutal start to the day for travelers across the country. Airlines have issued warnings about widespread cancellations and delays, particularly affecting some of the nation's busiest airports.

The National Weather Service reported that the storm threatened nearly 180 million individuals—more than half of the U.S. population—as it carved a path from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England on Saturday night. After impacting the South, forecasters predicted significant snowfall between one to two feet in northeastern parts, spanning Washington, New York, and Boston.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware noted over 14,100 flights have been canceled across the U.S. since Saturday, with more than 10,000 cancellations slated for Sunday alone. Major airport hubs, such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and New York's JFK and LaGuardia, have been hit hard. Notably, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport cautioned travelers that nearly all departing flights—420 in total—have been canceled. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and other major carriers reported thousands of flight cancellations, causing massive disruptions to air travel plans nationwide.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026