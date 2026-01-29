Tragic Plane Crash in Colombia's Norte de Santander: No Survivors
A plane crash in Norte de Santander, Colombia, resulted in the deaths of all 15 people onboard. The state-owned airline Satena confirmed the tragedy after the aircraft departed Cucuta for Ocana. Among the passengers was Diogenes Quintero, a representative for armed conflict victims in the region.
- Country:
- Colombia
A devastating plane crash in Colombia's Norte de Santander province has claimed the lives of all 15 passengers and crew members onboard. The small aircraft, operated by the state-owned airline Satena, went down in the rural community of Curasica on Wednesday.
Local officials alerted authorities about the crash site, leading to the deployment of a rescue team. Colombia's Transportation Ministry later confirmed that there were no survivors after locating the aircraft, identified by its registration number HK4709.
The aircraft took off from Cucuta, heading for the mountainous municipality of Ocana. The flight, which typically takes about 40 minutes, saw its final contact with air traffic control shortly after departure. Among the lost were notable individuals like Diogenes Quintero, known for advocating for internal armed conflict victims.
