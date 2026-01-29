Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash in Colombia's Norte de Santander: No Survivors

A plane crash in Norte de Santander, Colombia, resulted in the deaths of all 15 people onboard. The state-owned airline Satena confirmed the tragedy after the aircraft departed Cucuta for Ocana. Among the passengers was Diogenes Quintero, a representative for armed conflict victims in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 29-01-2026 04:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 04:53 IST
Tragic Plane Crash in Colombia's Norte de Santander: No Survivors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

A devastating plane crash in Colombia's Norte de Santander province has claimed the lives of all 15 passengers and crew members onboard. The small aircraft, operated by the state-owned airline Satena, went down in the rural community of Curasica on Wednesday.

Local officials alerted authorities about the crash site, leading to the deployment of a rescue team. Colombia's Transportation Ministry later confirmed that there were no survivors after locating the aircraft, identified by its registration number HK4709.

The aircraft took off from Cucuta, heading for the mountainous municipality of Ocana. The flight, which typically takes about 40 minutes, saw its final contact with air traffic control shortly after departure. Among the lost were notable individuals like Diogenes Quintero, known for advocating for internal armed conflict victims.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026