Mystery at the Airport: Missing Diamond Ring Sparks Family's Search for Justice

A family is in distress following the death of a 69-year-old man, after they alleged that his five-carat diamond ring went missing during a medical emergency at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident unfolded on January 4, causing both personal and investigational turmoil.

The man, a resident of Rajasthan, collapsed in the departure area of Terminal 3 while preparing to board a flight to Baku, Azerbaijan. Despite resuscitation efforts, he was declared dead in the medical emergency section. The family has since claimed that the diamond ring, a cherished possession of the deceased, vanished amidst the chaos.

The grieving son recounted his struggle to re-enter the airport upon hearing of his father's condition. His family's anguish was compounded by the loss of the ring, which he described as an important sentimental heirloom. Police have filed a report and are examining CCTV footage to locate the missing item.