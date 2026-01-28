Regional Airports Enhance Screening Amid Nipah Virus Concerns
Countries across Asia have heightened screening protocols due to the Nipah virus, identified by WHO as a high fatality risk. India confirmed two cases, prompting extensive contact tracing and negative test results. Surveillance measures are being implemented at airports in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia to prevent further spread.
Asian nations are escalating their health protocols in response to the deadly Nipah virus, flagged by the World Health Organization for its high fatality risk and lack of vaccine. India's recent cases have triggered preventive measures like airport screenings in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia to control its spread.
The Nipah virus, which can cause fatal brain inflammation, was confirmed in two Indian health workers in West Bengal. Health authorities have managed to trace 196 contacts, all of whom have tested negative. Enhanced surveillance and testing were credited with controlling these outbreaks swiftly.
Authorities across the region, including Singapore's airport temperature checks and Malaysia's health screenings, are on high alert against potential cross-border transmission. Historical context shows India as a recurring site for outbreaks, particularly in Kerala, highlighting the ongoing need for vigilance.
