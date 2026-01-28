India's Aviation Future: 400 Airports by 2047, Affordable Access for All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the Wings India 2026 summit that India aims to have over 400 airports by 2047, making air travel affordable for all citizens. The nation is transforming into a key aviation hub, focusing on sustainable aviation fuel and cutting-edge technology in aircraft manufacturing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a virtual speech at the Wings India 2026 aviation summit, declared an ambitious plan for India's aviation sector. He revealed that by 2047, the nation aims to establish a vast network of over 400 airports to ensure air travel becomes an affordable service accessible to every Indian citizen.
Highlighting India's transformation into a primary aviation hub for the Global South, PM Modi emphasized the country's efforts to lead in environmental sustainability by producing green aviation fuel. He noted that India is advancing in manufacturing military, transport, and civil aircraft domestically, leveraging its strategic geographic position and robust domestic feeder network.
The Wings India 2026 summit, inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu at Begumpet Airport, showcases India's burgeoning role in international aviation. This event, scheduled for January 2026 in Hyderabad, will feature exhibitions, aerial displays, and discussions, commemorating India's rise as a major aviation force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
