Left Menu

India's Aviation Future: 400 Airports by 2047, Affordable Access for All

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the Wings India 2026 summit that India aims to have over 400 airports by 2047, making air travel affordable for all citizens. The nation is transforming into a key aviation hub, focusing on sustainable aviation fuel and cutting-edge technology in aircraft manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:27 IST
India's Aviation Future: 400 Airports by 2047, Affordable Access for All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a virtual speech at the Wings India 2026 aviation summit, declared an ambitious plan for India's aviation sector. He revealed that by 2047, the nation aims to establish a vast network of over 400 airports to ensure air travel becomes an affordable service accessible to every Indian citizen.

Highlighting India's transformation into a primary aviation hub for the Global South, PM Modi emphasized the country's efforts to lead in environmental sustainability by producing green aviation fuel. He noted that India is advancing in manufacturing military, transport, and civil aircraft domestically, leveraging its strategic geographic position and robust domestic feeder network.

The Wings India 2026 summit, inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu at Begumpet Airport, showcases India's burgeoning role in international aviation. This event, scheduled for January 2026 in Hyderabad, will feature exhibitions, aerial displays, and discussions, commemorating India's rise as a major aviation force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026