Left Menu

Mahindra Holidays Faces Profit Slump Amid Labour Code Impact

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd reported a 96% decline in profit in Q3 2025 due to a one-time labour code impact. Revenue rose to Rs 752.7 crore. Expenses and exceptional outgo affected profits, while India resort growth and membership upgrades showed promising results. European operations faced economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:42 IST
Mahindra Holidays Faces Profit Slump Amid Labour Code Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) announced a substantial drop in its consolidated net profit after tax, with figures plummeting by 96% to Rs 1.4 crore in the third quarter ending December 2025. This sharp decline is primarily attributed to a one-time financial burden related to the implementation of new labour codes.

Despite this, consolidated revenue from operations showed an increase, reaching Rs 752.7 crore in this quarter, compared to Rs 678.42 crore in the same period last year. However, total expenses also saw a rise to Rs 760.18 crore from Rs 662.69 crore previously. The company reported an exceptional item expense of Rs 11.06 crore due to the labour codes issued by the government in November 2025.

MHRIL's Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat highlighted that domestic business profits increased by 8% and emphasized robust resort revenue and membership upgrades. However, their European segment faced challenges due to adverse economic and weather conditions in Finland. Bhat reiterated the company's strategy to expand inventory by adding new resorts and rooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026