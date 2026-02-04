Tragedy in Gaza: Escalating Tensions Amid Ceasefire Woes

On Wednesday, Israeli military action in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 17 Palestinians, many of whom were women and children, according to hospital officials. This follows a purported ceasefire that has seen intermittent deadly incidents.

Israel maintains its actions are retaliatory, targeting militants in response to attacks on its soldiers. Conversely, Palestinians perceive the violence as a breach of the truce and an ongoing assault, with over 530 deaths reported since the current ceasefire began.

The conflict has drawn criticism from mediators and has prompted calls from Hamas about violations. The violence highlights the fragility of the U.S.-backed ceasefire and the persistent volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)