Delhi High Court Challenges MCD's Transparency Lapse

The Delhi High Court criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for not publicizing its legislative records and proceedings, a mandate under the RTI Act, even after 20 years. The Court insisted on compliance, directing MCD to update information on their website within a given timeframe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court issued a stern reprimand to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its persistent failure to publicize legislative records and other crucial information, a mandate clearly stated in the RTI Act of 2005. With a sharp reminder from a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, the court highlighted that public authorities, including the MCD, are bound to release such information proactively to reduce the dependency on formal RTI requests.

The case, brought forward by the NGO Centre for Youth, Culture, Law and Environment, sought time-bound public dissemination of MCD's legislative records and resolutions through digital platforms. Although counsel for the MCD assured of ongoing corrective measures, the court expressed its dissatisfaction with the delays, noting that the 'process' should have been completed decades ago.

Despite acknowledging steps underway to update its website post-consolidation of municipal bodies, the court was unimpressed with MCD's reliance on section 86 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, which it deemed irrelevant to the RTI provisions. The court has demanded an affidavit from MCD detailing actions taken to comply with the RTI Act's Section 4, emphasizing transparency as crucial for the millions of Delhi residents affected. Further hearings are scheduled for April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

