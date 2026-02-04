Left Menu

Chaos in Parliament: Gandhi Family Remarks Spark Uproar

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha faced multiple adjournments following BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial remarks about the Gandhi family. Chaos ensued as opposition members protested, resulting in repeated suspensions of the session. Congress MPs demanded Rahul Gandhi address the President's speech, amid ongoing disputes over an unpublished memoir by a former Army chief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:11 IST
Chaos in Parliament: Gandhi Family Remarks Spark Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha proceedings descended into chaos, facing adjournments due to uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks targeting the Gandhi family. The session was disrupted multiple times as opposition members protested heavily, demanding a chance for Rahul Gandhi to speak on the President's address.

Despite efforts to maintain order, interjections and loud sloganeering from opposition benches dominated the House, especially after Dubey's allegations tied to several books criticizing the Gandhi family. The session saw the invocation of Rule 349 and reoccurring adjournments as the Speaker struggled to uphold parliamentary decorum amidst the tumultuous exchanges.

Outside Parliament, Congress MPs voiced their dissent against the Chair's leniency towards allowing Dubey's statements. Meanwhile, the unrest links to broader issues, including the unpublished memoir by the former Army chief, adding to the political fervor. Proceedings remain stalled as both the government and opposition lock horns over these contentious topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Metropolis Healthcare Reveals Robust 36% Profit Hike in Q3

Metropolis Healthcare Reveals Robust 36% Profit Hike in Q3

 India
2
Pemex Achieves Debt Reduction Despite Economic Challenges

Pemex Achieves Debt Reduction Despite Economic Challenges

 Global
3
Uniting Manipur: Hope, Inclusiveness, and Faith Under New Leadership

Uniting Manipur: Hope, Inclusiveness, and Faith Under New Leadership

 India
4
Prostitution Racket Uncovered at Nagpur Hotel

Prostitution Racket Uncovered at Nagpur Hotel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026