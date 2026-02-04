Chaos in Parliament: Gandhi Family Remarks Spark Uproar

The Lok Sabha proceedings descended into chaos, facing adjournments due to uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks targeting the Gandhi family. The session was disrupted multiple times as opposition members protested heavily, demanding a chance for Rahul Gandhi to speak on the President's address.

Despite efforts to maintain order, interjections and loud sloganeering from opposition benches dominated the House, especially after Dubey's allegations tied to several books criticizing the Gandhi family. The session saw the invocation of Rule 349 and reoccurring adjournments as the Speaker struggled to uphold parliamentary decorum amidst the tumultuous exchanges.

Outside Parliament, Congress MPs voiced their dissent against the Chair's leniency towards allowing Dubey's statements. Meanwhile, the unrest links to broader issues, including the unpublished memoir by the former Army chief, adding to the political fervor. Proceedings remain stalled as both the government and opposition lock horns over these contentious topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)