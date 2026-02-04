Global LNG Market Faces Supply Surge and Future Demand Shifts

The global liquefied natural gas market is bracing for turbulent times as a dramatic increase in supply is expected this decade. Pablo Galante Escobar, Vitol's head of LNG, highlighted the unprecedented influx, warning that prices might plummet under the pressure.

Notable projects like Golden Pass LNG from the United States and Qatar's North Field Expansion are anticipated to contribute significantly to the surge. Similar concerns were echoed by Eni's Cristian Signoretto at a recent conference in Doha, Qatar.

Despite potential market balance this year, experts acknowledge that burgeoning energy demand from AI, data centers, and Asia could transform an anticipated surplus into a shortage by 2030, fueling a broader bullish market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)