The Kremlin on Thursday criticized U.S. sanctions that pressured Russian oil entity Lukoil into relinquishing much of its foreign holdings, deeming the measures illegal and unacceptable.

However, the Kremlin declined to comment on Lukoil's deal with U.S. private equity giant, Carlyle Group, who will acquire the assets.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Russia's stance against such sanctions and highlighted the importance of safeguarding the interests of Russian companies involved.