Controversial U.S. Sanctions Force Lukoil Asset Sale

The Kremlin has criticized U.S. sanctions on Russian oil company Lukoil, labeling them as illegal and unacceptable. These sanctions forced Lukoil to sell most of its foreign assets to the U.S. firm Carlyle Group. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of protecting Russian company interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Thursday criticized U.S. sanctions that pressured Russian oil entity Lukoil into relinquishing much of its foreign holdings, deeming the measures illegal and unacceptable.

However, the Kremlin declined to comment on Lukoil's deal with U.S. private equity giant, Carlyle Group, who will acquire the assets.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Russia's stance against such sanctions and highlighted the importance of safeguarding the interests of Russian companies involved.

