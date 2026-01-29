Tragic Training Mission: Crash Near Chiang Mai Claims Lives of Two Thai Pilots

In a tragic incident on Thursday, two Thai Air Force pilots lost their lives during a training exercise when their aircraft crashed outside Chiang Mai.

The AT-6TH Wolverine light attack and reconnaissance plane went down in Chom Thong district, approximately 60 kilometers from the Chiang Mai airport in a designated military training area, according to Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. This aircraft was part of a recent procurement from the United States, with the Air Force having received its eighth and final AT-6TH plane just last month in September.