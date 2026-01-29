Tragic Training Mission: Crash Near Chiang Mai Claims Lives of Two Thai Pilots
Two Thai Air Force pilots died when their plane crashed during a training mission near Chiang Mai. The AT-6TH Wolverine aircraft crashed in the Chom Thong district. The cause is being investigated. The plane was part of a recent acquisition from the United States.
In a tragic incident on Thursday, two Thai Air Force pilots lost their lives during a training exercise when their aircraft crashed outside Chiang Mai.
The AT-6TH Wolverine light attack and reconnaissance plane went down in Chom Thong district, approximately 60 kilometers from the Chiang Mai airport in a designated military training area, according to Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. This aircraft was part of a recent procurement from the United States, with the Air Force having received its eighth and final AT-6TH plane just last month in September.
