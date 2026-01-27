Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Rajasthan's Bundi District

An official from the Panchayat Samiti in Bundi district of Rajasthan has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for bribery. According to officials, the arrest was made after the accused was caught red-handed accepting a bribe.

The suspect, identified as Devraj Meena, a progress extension officer of Hindoli Panchayat Samiti, was involved in soliciting money for a gram panchayat inspection. A complaint alleged that both Meena and Development Officer Piyush Kumar Jain were demanding Rs 35,000.

The sting operation led to Meena's capture while taking Rs 20,000 in Jain's name. Informed about the ACB's presence, Jain managed to flee the scene. The investigation into the matter is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)