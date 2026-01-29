Andhra Targets Global Standards for Railway Network

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled an ambitious plan to elevate Andhra Pradesh's logistics system to global standards, emphasizing the role of improved railway connectivity to ports.

Naidu underscored the importance of rail networks for transporting horticultural produce, targeting enhanced connections to neighboring states. This initiative aims to set benchmarks in railway project execution.

Under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' Scheme, he announced the development of 73 railway stations by 2027 and proposed new lines, with officials reporting progress on 39 projects covering over 2,300 km.

