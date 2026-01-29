Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience: Navigating Global Challenges with 7% Growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, stating that the country's potential GDP growth is now at 7%. Amid global uncertainties, India's economy remains resilient, with a current fiscal growth of 7.4%, maintaining its status as the fastest-growing major economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confidently announced that India's macroeconomic foundations are 'stronger than ever,' attributing this to India's ability to successfully navigate global economic challenges. As per the latest Economic Survey, India's potential GDP growth rate has improved to an impressive 7%.

In an era marked by geopolitical fragmentation and economic instability, India emerges as a stable and promising economy. Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks, shared via social media, emphasize India's resilience and burgeoning economic stature amid global headwinds.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 presented in Parliament underscores India's robust economic momentum. With the economy growing at 7.4% in the current fiscal, it maintains its position as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth straight year. Future projections remain optimistic, competing with global estimates from the IMF, World Bank, and ADB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

