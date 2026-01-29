Blue Star Ltd Faces Profit Dip Amidst Market Challenges

Blue Star Ltd, a leading air-conditioner and refrigerator manufacturer, announced a sharp 39.2% drop in consolidated profit for the third quarter of FY26. The decline stems from flat growth in the room AC sector, with profits at Rs 80.55 crore, compared to Rs 132.46 crore in the previous year.

Despite this setback, Blue Star's revenue from operations increased by 4.2%, reaching Rs 2,925.31 crore. The electro-mechanical projects and commercial air-conditioning segment saw an 8.56% rise, suggestive of positive momentum in data centers and factories.

Vir S Advan, Chairman & Managing Director, highlighted challenging market conditions but expressed optimism for a strong finish in Q4 FY26. The company continues to expand its R&D, distribution, and digital presence to prepare for anticipated growth in FY27.