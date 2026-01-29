India's Economic Growth and Trade Developments Spotlighted

India's Economic Survey projects a robust growth rate of 6.8-7.2% for the upcoming fiscal year, maintaining its status as the fastest-growing major economy. Despite global trade risks, the country receives optimistic projections amid economic accomplishments.

In related news, ongoing US-India trade negotiations are poised for conclusion, though the recent EU-India trade agreement has elicited dissatisfaction from US officials. The agreement's impact has been notable, particularly with European counterparts resisting US tariff strategies regarding India's Russian oil acquisitions.

On a somber note, Maharashtra bid farewell to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar amidst emotional tributes. The aviation community marked progress by retrieving the black box of Pawar's ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft, holding promise for understanding the crash causes.

