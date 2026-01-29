India's Economic Growth and Trade Developments Spotlighted
India's economy is forecasted to grow between 6.8-7.2% in the coming fiscal year as per the Economic Survey. Trade discussions with the US are expected to conclude soon, while an existing pact with the EU has caused US concerns. The black box from Ajit Pawar's crash was recovered.
- Country:
- India
India's Economic Survey projects a robust growth rate of 6.8-7.2% for the upcoming fiscal year, maintaining its status as the fastest-growing major economy. Despite global trade risks, the country receives optimistic projections amid economic accomplishments.
In related news, ongoing US-India trade negotiations are poised for conclusion, though the recent EU-India trade agreement has elicited dissatisfaction from US officials. The agreement's impact has been notable, particularly with European counterparts resisting US tariff strategies regarding India's Russian oil acquisitions.
On a somber note, Maharashtra bid farewell to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar amidst emotional tributes. The aviation community marked progress by retrieving the black box of Pawar's ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft, holding promise for understanding the crash causes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
