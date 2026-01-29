Left Menu

Tragic Lapses: Probe into Siberian Neuropsychiatric Care Home Deaths Unveiled

A criminal investigation in Siberia has revealed negligence at a neuropsychiatric care home, contributing to patient deaths from viral infections. Authorities are probing failures by staff amid a series of health scandals in the region. Staff are under scrutiny, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

29-01-2026
A criminal investigation into the deaths of patients at a neuropsychiatric care home in Siberia reveals staff negligence, Russian authorities announced on Thursday. This marks the second health scandal in the region this month.

The state Investigative Committee, tasked with probing serious crimes, highlighted significant professional failings by care home staff, which contributed to a mass outbreak of a viral infection. This outbreak led to the hospitalization of 46 individuals, with at least three confirmed deaths and six more under investigation. The facility is located just outside Novokuznetsk, a city recently embroiled in controversy over the deaths of nine newborns, which sparked another criminal inquiry into alleged negligence.

In response to the latest scandal, the Investigative Committee has begun interrogating staff, confiscating medical records, and conducting forensic tests to pinpoint the causes of the infection's spread. Investigations are centered on 'sanitary violations resulting in patient deaths.' Ilya Seredyuk, the governor of Kuzbass, described the situation as devastating, with a regional government commission actively reviewing materials on-site since January 24.

