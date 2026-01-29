Balkans Truckers Protest EU Entry-Exit Rules

Truck drivers across the Western Balkans persist in their blockade of cargo terminals at key border crossings with the European Union. They aim to pressure regional governments and the EU to reconsider new entry-exit rules they argue inflate costs by hundreds of millions of euros.

The truckers' protests, ongoing since Monday, challenge the EU's stringent implementation of their visit duration limits. An EU spokesperson highlighted efforts to devise a new visa strategy catering to mobile professions such as truck drivers. Nonetheless, blockades endure, with significant bottlenecks observed at the Batrovci border between Serbia and Croatia.

Key trade routes, especially the one linking the EU to Turkey and the Middle East, have stalled due to halted freight. Industries in the region face penalties ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 euros daily for unmet service obligations. Talks are underway to seek solutions like special visas or permits for the transport sector, as tensions escalate.

