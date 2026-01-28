Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Pledges Transparent Use of Rs 1,430 Crore Flood Relief in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the transparent allocation of the Rs 1,430 crore flood relief, focusing on damage assessment and sectoral needs rather than constituency-based distribution. The decision followed discussions during a pre-budget consultation aimed at ensuring balanced growth and incorporating grassroots insights.

  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a Rs 1,430 crore flood relief fund would be distributed based on damage assessments and sectoral needs, not constituency lines.

During a pre-budget consultation with MLAs from Jammu and Samba, Abdullah emphasized transparency in fund allocation, following contributions from ministers and senior officials.

Abdullah assured that the relief, prompted by 2025 floods, would be used accountably, with a focus on inclusive growth and addressing grassroots concerns in upcoming budget plans.

