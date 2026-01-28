Bomb Threats Shake Six Gurugram Schools

On Wednesday morning, six private schools in Gurugram received alarming bomb threats through emails, according to local police reports.

With the security of students at the forefront, the school management, police department, and district administration promptly sprang into action to address the serious threat.

Vigilant police officers, alongside bomb squads and sniffer dogs, conducted exhaustive searches of the school campuses. Although no suspicious items have been discovered, authorities remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)