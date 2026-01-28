Bomb Threats Shake Six Gurugram Schools
Six private schools in Gurugram were targeted with bomb threats via email. The police launched search operations, and students were evacuated. Bomb squads, sniffer dogs, and SDRF teams are investigating. Schools advised parents not to send their children, and the situation remains under close monitoring by authorities.
On Wednesday morning, six private schools in Gurugram received alarming bomb threats through emails, according to local police reports.
With the security of students at the forefront, the school management, police department, and district administration promptly sprang into action to address the serious threat.
Vigilant police officers, alongside bomb squads and sniffer dogs, conducted exhaustive searches of the school campuses. Although no suspicious items have been discovered, authorities remain on high alert.
