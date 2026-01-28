Left Menu

Bomb Threats Shake Six Gurugram Schools

Six private schools in Gurugram were targeted with bomb threats via email. The police launched search operations, and students were evacuated. Bomb squads, sniffer dogs, and SDRF teams are investigating. Schools advised parents not to send their children, and the situation remains under close monitoring by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:24 IST
Bomb Threats Shake Six Gurugram Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday morning, six private schools in Gurugram received alarming bomb threats through emails, according to local police reports.

With the security of students at the forefront, the school management, police department, and district administration promptly sprang into action to address the serious threat.

Vigilant police officers, alongside bomb squads and sniffer dogs, conducted exhaustive searches of the school campuses. Although no suspicious items have been discovered, authorities remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026