Tragic Loss: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, passed away in a plane crash en route to Baramati. Remembered for his profound political insight, his death shocked many. Calls for a probe into the crash were made by senior leaders, highlighting potential issues with aircraft maintenance and safety protocols.
The political landscape of Maharashtra suffered a significant blow as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically perished in a plane crash on Wednesday. Pawar, en route to Baramati for a public rally related to the Zilla Parishad elections, was lauded for his extensive understanding of state politics.
Congress Spokesperson Atul Londhe and veteran party member Digvijaya Singh expressed profound sorrow, remembering Pawar as a universally admired leader. Questions about the crash's circumstances were raised, with Singh urging the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to investigate thoroughly, especially given similar incidents in the past.
According to DGCA, the crash, attributed to low visibility, claimed five lives, including Pawar's party and crew members. The Congress leader Deepa Dasmunshi extended her condolences, underscoring the tragedy's deep impact not only on Pawar's family but also on the wider political community.
