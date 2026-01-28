Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash near Baramati, Pune. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed condolences, highlighting Pawar's role in Maharashtra's development over three decades. Pawar's contributions to public life will be respectfully remembered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:53 IST
In a tragic event that has shocked the nation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati, Pune, along with four others on Wednesday morning.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed deep shock and sorrow over the untimely demise of the veteran leader. Sangma praised Pawar's significant contributions to Maharashtra's development and his dedication to public service over more than 30 years.

Sangma extended his heartfelt condolences to Pawar's family and the people of Maharashtra, expressing respect for Pawar's enduring legacy in public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

