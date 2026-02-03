Menzies Aviation Secures 15-Year Ground Handling License at Kempegowda International Airport

Menzies Aviation has secured a 15-year license to provide ground handling services at Kempegowda International Airport, scheduled to start on April 1, 2026. This strategic partnership with Bangalore International Airport Limited highlights Menzies' long-standing presence and expertise at the airport.

The agreement includes a recruitment drive to onboard approximately 1,000 new employees over the first three years, ensuring a well-trained workforce attuned to Menzies' global standards of safety and operations. In addition, an investment exceeding $9.2 million will modernize equipment, emphasizing sustainability with the introduction of electric ground support.

Kempegowda International Airport, a major gateway for South Asia, handles over 43 million passengers annually. The collaboration aims to enhance integrated ground and cargo services while maintaining rigorous safety and governance standards, marking a significant step in Menzies' expansion in the region.