Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Riots to Investment Hub

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has evolved from a state synonymous with riots and extortion to a promising investment destination. He credited this transformation to the state government's unyielding zero-tolerance stance on crime, aiming to foster an environment of safety and security.

Reflecting on the state's turbulent past, Adityanath remarked on the over 900 riots between 2012 and 2017, where curfews were a common occurrence and businesses faced demands for 'goonda tax'. The lack of government policy during these years left youth and entrepreneurs disillusioned, pushing many to relocate.

Addressing the state's first Pharma conclave, Adityanath expressed the need for a unified law enforcement approach that eschews political bias, a policy shift that has revitalized public confidence and turned Uttar Pradesh into a burgeoning hub for business and investment.

