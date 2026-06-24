DYFI's March Calls Out UDF's Controversial Policies

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organized a peaceful march to protest against the UDF government's policies regarding land allocation, taxation, and education, demanding policy reversals. They criticized tax exemptions and alleged corporate favoritism, while calling for public participation in an anti-narcotics drive amidst rising drug-related cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur (Keralam) | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:42 IST
DYFI's March Calls Out UDF's Controversial Policies
DYFI) took out a march to the Kannur Collectorate, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a demonstration marked by fervent activism, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) orchestrated a march to the Kannur Collectorate on Wednesday. The rally was a vocal critique of the UDF government's policies covering land allocation, taxation, and higher education reforms. Accusing the government of prioritizing corporate interests over public welfare, the protesters argued that the administration was 'handing over land, sea, and sky to corporates,' a claim they demand be addressed with immediate policy reversals.

Despite the heavy police presence arranged to ensure order, the march proceeded peacefully with fervent slogans echoing through the streets. State Vice President LG Lijeesh, who inaugurated the program, criticized the government's decisions, specifically targeting the recent budget's tax exemption on low-strength liquor as regressive. Joined by District President Muhammed Afzal and Secretary Sarin Sasi, leaders like MV Shima and PM Akhil spearheaded the protests, submitting their demands formally to the authorities.

The protests also found resonance in the wider anti-narcotics campaign. Rising drug-related incidents have marked a serious concern for the state, with NDPS cases soaring. Police data revealed an uptick from 27,530 cases in 2024 to 36,314 in 2025, evidencing a broader crime issue, with Keralam consistently recording the highest NDPS cases nationwide. The initiative for public participation in combating this menace forms a significant part of the ongoing efforts to curtail drug-related crimes. (ANI)

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