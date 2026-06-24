Tensions Rise in Kochi Over Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Efforts

Tensions in Kochi reached new heights as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organized a protest march to the Kanayannur Taluk Office on Wednesday. The demonstration aimed to oppose the new taxation policies on low-alcohol beverages introduced by the United Democratic Front (UDF) government. The situation escalated when protesters clashed with police deployed to maintain order.

This protest occurs amid increased government efforts to bolster law enforcement and public safety, including the launch of "Operation Toofan," an intensified anti-narcotics drive. The initiative addresses the state's growing drug-related concerns, highlighted by police data noting 36,314 narcotics cases registered in 2025, a significant jump from the previous year.

Further emphasizing the complex challenges facing the state, Keralam topped the country in NDPS cases registered in 2023. As the Kerala Police appeals for public support in the anti-narcotics campaign, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala stated no formal decision has been made on the liquor policy, while protests over education fee hikes simultaneously stirred tensions in Thiruvananthapuram.