Keystone Realtors Faces Profit Slide: A Detailed Look into Dec Quarter Losses

Keystone Realtors Ltd has reported an alarming 83% plunge in its consolidated net profit, bringing it down to Rs 5.08 crore for the December quarter, according to a recent regulatory filing.

This contrasts sharply with last year's December quarter profit of Rs 29.98 crore, and its total income also saw a decline, dropping to Rs 293.95 crore from Rs 485.82 crore in the equivalent period of 2022.

Over the nine-month period from April to December, Keystone Realtors recorded a net profit decrease to Rs 31.30 crore from the previous year's Rs 121.18 crore. The company is a prominent player in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region property market.

(With inputs from agencies.)