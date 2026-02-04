Left Menu

The Era of India: A Promising Economic Future Unveiled by BlackRock CEO

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink predicts that the next 20-25 years will be the 'Era of India,' with the country's economy poised to grow at 8-10% annually. He emphasizes the importance of domestic investment and highlights the Modi government's role in transforming commerce with a digitised rupee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BlackRock's CEO, Larry Fink, has forecasted an economic renaissance for India over the next two decades, describing it as the 'Era of India.' Speaking alongside billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Fink outlined a vision where India is set to achieve consistent growth rates between 8-10% annually.

Fink emphasized that long-term domestic investment will be pivotal in propelling India's economy, minimizing the need for foreign capital reliance. He noted that the fundamental strength of any nation begins with a solid domestic economy supported by robust retirement savings.

Praising the Indian government's initiatives, particularly the digitised rupee's impact on commerce, Fink expressed concern over other nations, including the US, falling behind. He urged an investment mindset focused on long-term gains, aligning with the trajectory of India's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

