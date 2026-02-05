Emami's Rural Revival: Sachets and Value Packs Lead the Charge

In a strategic move, Emami Ltd is steering its efforts back to rural markets, utilizing small sachets and value packs to bolster growth. This realignment follows a period of concentrated focus on modern trade and e-commerce, highlighting rural areas as pivotal for future volume growth.

The FMCG giant, best known for brands such as BoroPlus and Navratna, is emphasizing affordability with small SKUs in price points of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, and Rs 10. The company aims to penetrate deeper into rural regions, with a particular emphasis on driving volume through shampoo sachets over the next year.

Operationally, Emami has enlisted KPMG to refine its supply chain, preparing the firm for evolving omni-channel demands, including the rapidly expanding quick commerce domain. Earlier in the year, Emami reported strong financials with an 11% rise in net sales for Q3, alongside a boost in PAT by 15%.