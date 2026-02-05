Left Menu

ECB Holds Steady as Euro Zone Fends Off Inflation Pressures

The European Central Bank (ECB) has left interest rates unchanged, anticipating steady policy amid resilient euro zone growth and a stable inflation outlook. Despite uncertainties in global trade policy, inflation is expected to stabilize at 2%. The ECB is also focusing on potential changes in foreign exchange rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:06 IST
The European Central Bank (ECB) has maintained its interest rates, as anticipated, indicating a stable economic policy for the foreseeable future, amidst a robust economic growth in the euro zone and a projected inflation steadiness. Despite the global trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the central bank foresees inflation hitting its target rate of 2% over the medium term, aligning with predictions set forth in December.

ECB President Christine Lagarde expressed a balanced view of the risks, underscoring that monetary policy is well-positioned. Discussions among governing council members touched on exchange rate fluctuations following a significant dip in the U.S. dollar recently, though no immediate action was deemed necessary.

The euro appeared weaker compared to the dollar in recent weeks, reinforcing expectations among market experts and economists that there won't be an interest rate shift until 2026. Some observers predict a possible rate cut might be the ECB's next policy move, rather than an increase, noting muted inflationary pressures and other economic variables in play.

