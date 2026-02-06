Fire Erupts at Railway Spring Factory in Gwalior, Injuring Five

A fire broke out at the North Central Railway's spring factory in Sithouli near Gwalior Thursday evening, leaving five workers injured. The blaze, triggered by a gas leak during maintenance work, was swiftly extinguished.

The injured were promptly taken to a nearby private hospital, where medical staff reported their condition as stable. This was confirmed by the Jhansi Road police station officer, Shakti Yadav.

An investigation into the incident is underway, though the factory, known for producing springs for railway coaches and wagons, resumed operations shortly afterward, according to officials.

