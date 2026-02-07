Military Activities Close Polish Airspace, Raising Security Concerns
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has closed airspace over Poland's Lublin and Rzeszow airports due to unplanned military activities. NATO aircraft operations have been noted in the area, raising concerns about regional security. Previous closures have occurred without posing a threat to Polish airspace.
In a move to ensure state security, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed the airspace over Southeastern Poland's Lublin and Rzeszow airports due to unplanned military activity. The notice, published on the FAA's website, highlights heightened concerns in the region.
According to FlightRadar24, NATO aircraft are operating in the area, contributing to the temporary closure of these airports. This marks a continuation of previous suspensions, although no direct threats to Polish airspace have been identified at this time.
Last month, these airports also experienced suspensions citing routine operations. The recent activities underline the ongoing security considerations affecting air travel in this part of Poland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
